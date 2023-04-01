Duluth organizations partner to help fix kids’ bikes ahead of summer

By Robb Coles
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Between skiing, hiking, and biking, spending time outdoors may be one of the best parts of living in our region, but accessing those outdoor recreations can be hard for some people due to the cost involved in training and necessary equipment.

This spring, some Duluthians are working together to help local kids pedal away into the Minnesota wilderness.

When he is on the basketball court, Jonny Kasper is usually surrounded by kids when shooting hoops.

“Sometimes they will come in and play football and play basketball tag, freeze tag. We ask the kids what they’d like to do that day,” said Kasper, Director of Health Living for the YMCA in downtown Duluth.

He also helps kids at the Y’s community center in Harbor Highlands.

“We encourage you to be here, and it’s a safe spot,” Kasper said.

Leaders with the Y noticed during the warmer months, many neighborhood kids started bringing their bikes into that ‘safe spot’ to see if they could be fixed.

“Trying to do some maintenance on those bikes or help fix them without the proper tools and knowledge,” Kasper said.

Leadership Duluth heard about the problem and thought they could step in.

“We form teams and we do a community project that addresses a community need,” said Troy Abfalter, a Leadership Duluth member.

So they launched their Ready Set Ride project.

It’s a one-day event this May where kids can get their bikes fixed by a professional mechanic and learn how to do some fixes themselves.

According to Abfalter, this project could help remove some of the obstacles people face to make use of local outdoor recreation.

“We should be thinking about how we can make those environments more accessible, and a place where everyone feels welcome and they feel like they can belong and participate in this awesome outdoor scene in Duluth,” Abfalter said.

He thinks helping kids get their bikes working could someday lead to a lifelong love of the outdoors.

For kids in Harbor Highlands, the great outdoors is closer than you might think.

“The Duluth Traverse Mountain Bike Trail, which is this real, awesome, world-class bike trail, runs right behind the Harbor Highlands community,” Abfalter said.

The bike clinic event is Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Leadership Duluth is accepting individual donations to help raise money for materials.

For more information about Leadership Duluth, click here.

