Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX on Women’s College Basketball’s biggest stage

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On June 23rd, 1972, 37 words transformed the trajectory for all girls and women in sports and education.

The law that passed that day known as Title IX stated, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

The UMD Women’s Basketball team wasted no time highlighting the importance of that and what was to come after earning a spot in the NCAA Division II title game.

Brooke Olson wasted no time speaking about what would make this year’s NCAA Championship more special than in years past.

It centered on the anniversary of Title IX. It’s something that Olson says people like her mom, as well as UMD legend, coach, and hall of famer Karen Stromme, bulldozed through. Olson added that playing in an event of this magnitude with this anniversary is really special.

“Women’s athletics is really fun to watch, no matter what sport it is. There’s discipline, there’s skill, there’s physicality. There’s everything imaginable, so I think just Title IX giving the opportunity for young girls to feel like they can do literally anything, you know, in the way that the sport has made me feel like I could do anything and be just as good of a player just as anyone has come before me and after me.”

Title IX’s 50th anniversary offers several moments to reflect on the work and progress that has been made in many areas of athletics and education.

The Bulldogs have made it a point to remember, celebrate and thank the women who made sacrifices before their time. Olson even said she’s excited to share this experience and give an experience like this back to those women too.

