Bulldogs’ Fifth-Year Pillars: How Brooke Olson and Maeysn Thiesen’s off-court relationship translates on the hardwood

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - If you’ve been following the Bulldogs season, you’ve heard of the name Brooke Olson, but if you’ve really been paying attention to the season, then you know about Maesyn Thiesen as well.

The only graduate seniors on the team have propelled the Bulldogs to the National Championship thanks to talent, work ethic, and relationship that started in 2018.

Q: So, you guys have been roommates those whole five years what? What is it like living with the other guys?

Brooke: I just always associate home with Maesyn. Especially just here, again, since we are comfortable in silence. It’s never forced. So, like if we were we want to talk about something we want to hash something out, we are. We’re gonna do that very, really greatly, have really great conversations. But we’re not people that just have B.S. conversations either. They’re really deep, they’re really genuine conversations. And so, it’s nice having someone like that. Just because you’re always comfortable, no matter if you’re having a conversation, or if you’re not either. So, it makes for a really, really good living situation, in my opinion.

Maesyn: Yeah. I also feel like we’ve done a pretty good job separating basketball and home. Like when we go home, we don’t always talk about basketball. I think that just helps keep that relationship good, and separate, and then we start the practice. It’s intense, but then we go home. We laugh about it, we have fun, so yeah, five years.

Q: How does that relationship translate to what you guys are able to accomplish on this floor?

Maesyn: Yeah, I think we have like a connection that is just undeniable in some ways. Like, a lot of times I’ll look at Brooke during practice or a game, and I know exactly what she’s thinking, and we don’t even have to say it. I think that’s just a result of our relationship off the court as well. I always know she’s going to be there to pick me up and I try to be that person for her, too. So yeah, I think we’re just, you’re my go-to. I just hope it’s that way for her.

Brooke: I would trust her with my life no matter what it was. I mean, I remember a couple weeks ago, we had a tough practice, and she was able to see that. I know you were having one too. I wasn’t able to pick up on that, sorry about that. But we literally just sat in the elevator, and we were just like, we’re just talking about trying to figure out how we’re going to make this this work. It was right before the regional tournament and somehow, we figured out how to be there for one another and get each other through that moment. We went home watched “Miracle” and that was great. So good, good sports motivation movies. That we needed at that point. But yeah, five years is a lot of time together.

Q: Now, Brooke, it has been no secret how much of a part you played in the success. I don’t think there’s an award left for you to gather the media attention that has been there. A couple of us were talking the other day, and Kelly said Maesyn is the story that no one tells. If you had to give a little bit of what Mason’s story should be for the success of this team, what would you say?

Brooke: I mean, she’s our true point guard. On the court, she’s someone that directs traffic, she motivates every single person to get better every single day. And then during game she wills us to win. I don’t know how many times she’s come up to me and been like, “This is what you need to do, this is like, we need you right now. We need you to do this,” and has just kind of gotten me through things. But then also off the court, I think you have a relationship and a deep relationship with every single person on this team. And every single person knows that she would do anything for them. And I would say that she is our true leader for the last five years. I mean, she’s tough as nails. And I, literally, she is the reason why we’re here and in the position that we’re at. All my awards are hers too because I again, because I wouldn’t have had the success that I’ve had these last five years without her. So, she is the story that nobody tells and I’m really glad that I’ve had the like privilege to know her, and I really hope that everyone gets to know her too throughout this week.

Saturday’s game will be the last for the pair in Bulldog uniforms, but when asked if the game will be bittersweet, Olson said, “There’s no bitter. It’s all sweet.”

You can watch the NCAA Championship game at 2:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.

