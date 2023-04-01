The Bulldog Olson Sisters: The extra year that granted Brooke and Brynn the ability to be UMD teammates

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD Women’s Basketball team is preparing for the NCAA National Championship game on Saturday, April 1.

Northern News Now’s Alexis Bass had the opportunity to interview one of the Bulldog’s biggest fans, Darla Olson who is the proud mom of 5th year Brooke Olson and redshirt freshman Brynn Olson, as well as a teacher and a coach.

Q: Darla, you were quite the baller yourself back in your star-studded days. In fact, you competed in the Final Four yourself & went on to place third. What were those competitive conversations ahead of this past final four like in the Olson household?

Darla: You know we really didn’t talk about that. I think my kids mostly know about the memories and the journey that we experienced going to the Final Four. And then obviously I have great friends and they’ve been a part of the girls’ lives since they were little, so they’ve heard about our experience, about our journey to the Final Four. And I think when they won the other night and got to the National Championship, the first thing Brooke said to me was ‘We beat you!’.

Q: When I sat down with your girls earlier this week, they said to me that the story of their life is the way that you put them first. They just continued to sing your praises, as a mom what comes to mind first when you hear your daughters say those things?

Darla: You know, I guess that’s just kind of how I was raised. I had parents that were fully committed to us as their daughters and our journeys, so it’s just what I knew. And so, I think I’ve been blessed by a great support system, from our families to our communities. We’ve just embraced it. So, it’s all I’ve known and it’s just who I am, I guess.

And speaking of Darla’s wonderful daughters, I had the pleasure of catching up with them ahead of what they called one of the most exciting weeks of their lives.

Q: If it wasn’t for COVID, you would not have the opportunity to play together this year. So, what has that meant to both of you to?

Brooke: I think this is probably the best thing that’s ever came out of it. When we found out that we were going to have an extra year, I think that was when we were both like is this something... I remember my mom telling us, “Is this something that you would want? Because you can have it now, this is an opportunity. Is this something that you actually want?” And I think we were both like, “Yes.” And so, she was already getting looked at in Duluth and so we’re just super grateful that something that was huge and created a lot of hardships for a lot of different people. It probably brought us the best thing of all within my career, at least.

Brynn: Yeah, I mean, that’s a big reason why I decided to come here, just to have that opportunity. Because like most siblings probably don’t have that opportunity. And it’s like a really cool thing.

Q: I know that once you guys won the Final Four game down in Missouri, Brynn you went up to your mom and you said “We beat you! We beat you, M om.” I know it looked different back in her day. You know, they ended up getting third place in the tournament and that was something that they were able to do. But what was your mom’s response in that and what is the advice that she’s given you guys along the way?

Brynn: Yeah, she was like, “Yeah, you did!” I think she started to like tear up. I think she’s just super excited that we had this opportunity to do it together. Also, she’s been every game supporting us, no matter what I mean, not only this year, but in our entire lives. She’s always been like our rock. And so, to have her there in the moment was just so incredible. And yeah, we’re a very competitive family too. And so, when we were going into the Final Four game, my mom was like, “Hey, you know, you win this game, you beat me, but if you don’t, then we’re in the same boat. This is some motivation for you.”

Q: Do you guys have a moment in time where you can think back, whether it’s when you growing up or more recently, that you feel most proud of one another?

Brooke: I’m going to say I’m probably most proud of you right now because I think the year that you’ve had this year, being redshirt is really, really difficult. And so, for you to have the mentality to, you know, come in every day and to get better and not reaping the rewards of playing time. Just putting everyone in front of yourself and inspiring everyone on the floor.

Brynn: Well, I remember like after we won the Final Four game, I just told her multiple times, I’m so proud of you, but it’s not just because like we won that game. I’m just so happy for her, and that she has accomplished almost all of her goals that she’s had. I mean, there’s still one more that it’s still possible.

Q: In what do you guys think your 10-year-old younger selves would say to both of you who are sitting in this chair, days ahead of playing on the biggest stage she possibly could, and your college careers in the national championship?

Brooke: Oh gosh, I think when I was 10, I don’t think I was really into basketball that much. So, to try and figure out I knew it was something that I love to do, but I could never imagine the passion that I have in what grew to be and so it’s just I think I would tell her to be like you are going to have the best friends you know, the best experience ever. You’re going to be able to play with Brynn which I never thought would even be possible. And you’re going to defy the odds, more than you could ever imagine. And so just be ready for a really fun ride.

Heartfelt words from a really special family. we like to call those two the modern-day Olson sisters, what you see is what you get with them.

No matter the outcome for Saturday’s game, it will be a momentous, meaningful moment for the Olson family.

