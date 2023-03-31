Yeakle announces candidacy for Duluth City Council at-large seat

Jenna Yeakle is the second person to announced their campaign for Duluth's At-Large City Council seat.
Jenna Yeakle is the second person to announced their campaign for Duluth's At-Large City Council seat.(Northern News Now)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Community organizer Jenna Yeakle announced her campaign for an at-large seat on Duluth’s City Council.

Friday’s announcement makes Yeakle the second person to announce their campaign for an at-large seat on the council after Ashlie Castaldo announced her campaign earlier this month.

“I am running to move our city away from the status quo, where decisions are being made by and for the people who are already doing well, while neglecting our community’s biggest needs,” Yeakle said in a news release.

Yeakle is a community organizer with the Sierra Club and a union member.

“Governance at its best is taking care of each other, and we have tremendous opportunities right now to ensure the power of these decisions is in our hands,” she said.

Yeakle is a graduate of Duluth East High School and currently lives in Duluth’s Denfeld neighborhood with her partner Chris, their dog Mags and chickens.

Yeakle plans to announce her candidacy for City Council at-large outside Duluth City Hall on Monday, April 3, at 10 a.m.

