Wrenshall softball team shows support for teammate hurt in car crash

WRENSHALL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Nearly a week since a Wrenshall teen was seriously injured in a crash, her community is rallying behind her and her family.

The crash happened last Friday, March 24 just south of Wrenshall, when a driver ran a stop sign, slamming into the car Janae Sjodin was driving.

Sjodin had to be airlifted to a hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The 18-year-old plays basketball and softball for Wrenshall.

On Thursday, Northern News Now caught up with her softball teammates and coaches during their practice. The team is finding special ways to support Janae.

Coach Anna George says Janae is like family to her and much of the team.

“One of the reasons this is hitting so hard for so many is because of who Janae is and who her family is, and they’re such a big part of our community and such a positive part of our community,” said George.

One of Janae’s teammates, Abby Mitchell, has her own cupcake business.

She’s holding a cupcake fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Sjodin family.

“I was just trying to think of a way I can help because she’s my teammate, and I believe we’re a team on the field and off. The team and I were just thinking of a way to help her and support her and raise awareness,” said Mitchell.

So far, Mitchell’s raised $2,000 with her cupcake sales.

You can also help the family, as donations are being accepted.

To ask about donations or volunteering, contact Ashley Laveau at 218-391-7504.

There’s also a dinner, bake sale, and live auction being held May 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Four Seasons Sports Complex in Carlton.

