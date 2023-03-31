UMD to hold free ‘Astronomy Day’ for the public

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth is offering a fun way for the public to view the night sky.

On Saturday, UMD will be holding a free Astronomy Day event at the Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium for the public.

Shows will be offered in the planetarium and weather permitting there will be telescopes on hand for some outdoor stargazing.

In addition, there will also be some indoor hands-on activities and raffle prizes.

The event is being organized by the Planetarium with support from the Duluth Children’s Museum and Bob King, or “Astro Bob.”

“We love hosting this annual event and giving people a chance to experience the Planetarium and enjoy some special activities,” said Planetarium Director Jessica Rogers. “We’ll be offering a show in the Planetarium every half hour to give tours of the night sky, tell stories about the cosmos, and show a program about black holes.”

Attendees can pick up tickets for the free event when they arrive to reserve their spot as seating in the theater is limited.

You can see the full schedule of events here.

Raffle tickets will be available on-site for $1 each and prizes include a telescope and a meteorite.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Planetarium.

Astronomy Day will be at the Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium on Saturday, April 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

