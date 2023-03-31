St. Scholastica restructures schools from six to three

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The College of St. Scholastica will be restructuring its schools for the upcoming school year.

According to St. Scholastica spokespeople, starting July 1, 2023, the six former schools will be formed into three.

The School of Arts and Letters, the School of Sciences, the School of Nursing, the School of Health Sciences, the School of Education and Social Work, and the Stender School of Business and Technology, will become the Stender School of Leadership, Business and Professional Studies; the School of Arts and Sciences; and the School of Health Professions.

Spokespeople state the new structure will increase internal and external collaboration between the schools, faculty, and students.

“The school mergers will strengthen the College’s position in the higher education market and provide incredible opportunities for collaboration, reimagining existing programs and building new market-driven programs to serve Minnesota and beyond,” President Barbara McDonald said. “We have incredibly talented faculty and staff who bring tremendous expertise, scholarship, and focus to the work ahead. I am confident that the work of these three schools will position the College for long-term success while providing exceptional educational experiences for our students.”

The Stender School of Leadership, Business, and Professional Studies which brought together the School of Education and Social Work and the Stender School of Business and Technology will be led by Dr. Brenda Fischer.

She joined CSS in 2011 and most recently served as the academic dean of the School of Education and Social Work.

The merger, formed with the support of the Stender family, was announced in August 2022.

Dr. Bret Amundson will lead the new School of Arts and Sciences which combines the School of Arts and Letters and the School of Sciences.

He joined CSS in 2010, serving as a music faculty member, the director of the first-year program, the director of the general education program, and the dean of the School of Arts and Letters.

The new School of Health Professions combined the School of Nursing and the School of Health Sciences.

However, a search is still underway for the new School of Health Professions dean.

Dr. Bruce Loppnow, Dean of the School of Health Sciences, is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 academic year, so Dr. Sheryl Sandahl, Dean of Nursing, will take on new responsibilities within the faculty.

“Aligning our programming holistically in this manner increases opportunities for faculty to reimagine and grow programs of study and delivery models as well as micro-credentials and professional training options,” Dr. McDonald explained. “We aim to be an institution rooted in a deep and rich history that also meets the future with a spirit of innovation. I am confident that our excellent faculty and staff will continue to create a uniquely Benedictine environment for the students who call St. Scholastica their academic home.”

