Some roads reopening around Essentia’s Vision Northland project

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Traffic will return to normal and be adjusted around the Essentia Health’s Vision Northland project.

With a majority of the construction of the project complete, more roadways in the Duluth Medical District are reopening.

The stretch of 4th Ave. East, from 2nd St. down to Superior St. has been closed so construction crews could safely work on the project.

The roads will reopen Friday afternoon.

All lanes will be open on 2nd St. from 4th Ave. East to 5th Ave. East.

In addition, all fencing and barriers will be removed.

All lanes of Superior St. from 4th Ave. East to 5th Ave. East to 6th Ave. East will reopen, with all fencing and barriers to be removed as well.

However, 1st St., from the east side of 4th Ave. East to 6th Ave. East. will remain closed until the project is closer to completion.

You can visit the Essentia Health website to monitor the current routes, parking, and patient drop-offs.

Hospital officials state they appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as they enter the final phase of the Vision Northland project.

