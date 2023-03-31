Public School Stadium to be renamed after Duluth Denfeld greats

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new proposal has been submitted to change the name of Duluth’s Public School Stadium.

After a four-year planning process, a renaming committee has proposed to rename the facility, located at Denfeld High School, “Walt Hunting Stadium and Marv Heikkinen Field.”

Walt Hunting, the Denfeld Hunter’s namesake, led the school to five state football championships and six undefeated seasons in the mid-1900s.

During Marv Heikkinen’s time, he tied Hunting for all-time football coaching wins and led the team to two state tournament berths in the 1980s.

The re-naming committee also wants to design “Recognition Pillars” in the stadium.

These pillars would represent their school’s foundational impact on the history of the grounds.

“Recognition Pillars” are planned to honor teams, athletes, and accomplishments from the many other sports of significance from Duluth Denfeld, Duluth Central, and Morgan Park high schools.

If you have any suggestions to honor distinguished student-athletes, coaches, or teams of Duluth Denfeld, Duluth Central, and Morgan Park high schools.

Contact information as well as more information on the renaming of the stadium can be found here.

