First Alert: One more wave of snow tonight, mainly for NW WI

THIS AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: We’ll continue to see rain and snow showers filter back into the southern half of the region this afternoon. Some freezing rain will also be possible, but warm roads should prevent most travel impacts from ice. Rain/snow transitions to mostly snow by late tonight. The highest snow totals of 3-8″ will be over Sawyer and Price Counties, while the Twin Ports should see an additional trace to one inch. North of Duluth will likely see just a trace or less of additional snow. Clouds decrease overnight on the MN side with snow coming to an end by the mid-morning hours on Saturday.

SATURDAY: A few lingering snow showers are possible over NW WI early in the morning. Otherwise, clouds will quickly decrease with highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the SSE at 5-15 MPH. Lows will be in the teens with increasing clouds.

SUNDAY: A weak area of low pressure passes through the Northland. Highs reach the mid 40s for most of the region with scattered rain/snow showers possible. A quick trace to 2″ of new snow will be possible for the Arrowhead of MN. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Skies remain overcast with highs in the 40s. A slight chance for snow showers moves in for the overnight hours with lows in the 20s.

MID-WEEK STORM POTENTIAL: We are tracking the potential for another large winter storm for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. At this time, models are in relatively fair agreement with bringing moderate to heavy snow, mixed with rain at first, to a good chunk of the Northland. This will be a system we’ll continue to watch, so check back for updates!

