First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow possible for some tonight

Today: This morning some roads may be slick as a result of last evenings and last nights snow. Through the rest of our Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies, strong winds, and a chance of snow and wintry mix. This evening and tonight we we will haver a better shot at snow. Still, models are still all over the place on this system, but the Euro has been most consistent. Because of this, we will be leaning on that model again. There will be light snow and strong winds in the Ports and south The best chance of some heavy snow is for Wisconsin and the U.P. New accumulations there will be 6-12″. However, in the Ports, we will see around 1-3″ with lesser totals the further north you live. THIS CAN STILL CHANGE as we get more information in.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Saturday: High pressure will return to the Northland. With that, Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies overhead. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with light winds becoming lighter and out of the south.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Sunday: Sunday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a chance of some scattered light rain showers and possibly a little wintery mix. Highs will be in the mid-40′s with southerly winds between 5-15 MPH.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

