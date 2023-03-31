Cromwell drinking water found to contain unsafe manganese levels

CROMWELL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Elevated levels of manganese have been detected in the drinking water in Cromwell.

Manganese levels are greater than the recommended Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) guidance values.

According to the MDH, children and adults who drink water with high levels of manganese for a long time may have problems with memory, attention, and motor skills.

Infants (babies under one year old) may develop learning and behavior problems if they drink water with too much manganese in it.

MDH has the following guidance values relating to drinking water.

For infants who drink tap water or drink formula made with tap water, a safe level of manganese in water is 100 ppb or less.

For infants who never drink tap water or formula made with tap water, a safe level of manganese in water is 300 ppb or less.

For people who are more than one year old, a safe level of manganese in water is 300 ppb or less.

The average manganese level in the City of Cromwell water supply is 355 ppb.

According to MDH, water treatment units including water softeners have been found to reduce the level of manganese in drinking water effectively.

Northern News Now has reached out to the city with questions regarding the issue and has not heard back.

The Cromwell-Wright School is also affected, as the building receives its waters from the city.

The school is working with the Institute for Environmental Assessment to have water sources in the building tested, which will occur the week of April 3. Additional details will be provided to staff and families after the testing has finished.

Northern News Now has contacted the school district with follow-up questions but has not heard back from them either.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.