City by City: Kettle River, Duluth, Douglas County

Kettle River, MN- MnDOT is asking residents to discuss the Highway 73 corridor. To receive federal funding and to better understand the needs of the area, they are performing a corridor study of the road from Kettle River to Cromwell. A public meeting on Wednesday, April 5 will be a part of the study process. That meeting will be at 5 p.m. at the Cromwell Pavilion, or a virtual option is available.

Duluth, MN- The Lake Park Baseball group is launching a new wiffle ball program this summer. Called “Little Boppers Wiffle Ball,” the program will be aimed at athletes ages 4 to 6. Played two nights a week, the team will focus on basic skills and fun games. The program will start at the end of May and run through July. Athletes will need their own gloves, but bats will be provided.

Douglas County, WI- The University of Wisconsin Extension program is hosting a virtual workout program this spring. The 14-week exercise program called “Strong People Strong Bodies” is for middle-aged to older adults. The program is based on years of research and exercises focus on strength-building to prevent falls, improve arthritis symptoms and more. Registration is open through early April and classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

