First Alert: Two rounds of snow to close out the week

By Adam Lorch
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see increasing clouds from south to north. After 6pm we will see snow showers moving into our southern counties. Snow will move into the Ports after 8pm, but could be as late as midnight. Winds will be strong out of the east 10-20mph with lows in the 20′s and 30′s. New accumulations will be between 1-3″, mostly from the Ports and south. A glaze of ice is also possible, so roads could be very slick if not treated.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies, strong winds, and a 50% chance of snow and wintry mix. Models are still all over the place on this system, but the Euro has been most consistent. Because of this, we will be leaning on that model again. There will be light snow and strong winds in the Ports and south during the day. Then a chance of some heavy snow for Wisconsin and the U.P. overnight. New accumulations there will be 6-12″. However, in the Ports, we will see around an inch or less. Lesser totals the further north you live. This is what we call a “high probability of bust forecast”. So be prepared for changes leading up to Friday night.

SATURDAY: High pressure will move in on Saturday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with light winds becoming southerly.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of some scattered light rain showers. Highs will be in the mid-40′s with southerly winds 5-15mph.

