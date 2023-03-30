Tracking snow to close the work week

Today: We will start our Thursday with mostly sunny skies Thursday morning, but the clouds will quickly increase through the late morning. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with winds out out of the south between 4-8 MPH. Thursday night we will have our first round of snow and wintry mix. Accumulations most most across the northland look to be between a Tr-3″ for most, but there could be locally higher amounts by the head of the lake and along the South Shore. Overnight lows fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Friday: Friday morning we will have cloudy skies and the vast majority of the daytime hours Friday should be spent dry. In the afternoon and evening there will be an increasing chance of snow moving back in with the highest chance for East-Central Minnesota and Wisconsin. Overnight will be the best chance of snow. Models are still not in great agreement at all. Right now, the best chance at seeing the most snow comes across the southern half of the area and Northwest Wisconsin. That is where a Winter Strom Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Saturday: High pressure will move in on Saturday to bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Temperatures will climb towards the beginning of next week back into the 40s.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

