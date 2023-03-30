Superior offers grant to homeowners to spruce up front yards

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - If you live in Superior, there’s a way to get a front yard makeover.

The City of Superior is opening applications for grants to pay for landscaping.

It’s the first part of the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan and will focus on sprucing up the city’s curb appeal.

Grants range from $1,500 to $5,000.

You can use that money for cleanup, plantings, professional consultation, and second-year maintenance.

“In the past, we’ve concentrated our clean-up efforts on removal, like brush, debris, and bagged leaves. This program will focus on investing in neighborhoods,” said Jenny Van Sickle, Superior City Council President.

The project is a partnership with Missinee Greenhouse and aims to brighten up the community, mitigate stormwater runoff and soil erosion, and attract pollinators.

Applications are open on Friday, March 31, and will stay open through May 31.

Homeowners on corner lots are especially encouraged to apply.

Winners will be announced in June.

Once the applications are open, you can apply on the City of Superior’s website.

