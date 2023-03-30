Super One locations raise over $40K for ALS

Super One raises over $40,000 for ALS.
Super One raises over $40,000 for ALS.(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many Super One locations throughout the state raised over $40,000 for Muscular Dystrophy or ALS.

Across the state, 32 Super One Foods and 11 Super One Liquor locations partnered with customers to raise money to empower the lives of children and adults living with ALS and numerous related neuromuscular diseases.

This was part of their annual MDA Shamrocks campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

“Super One Foods has been proud to engage our employees and customers in partnership with MDA for the iconic Shamrocks campaign. We are so grateful for their generous support in donating in-store to support local families living with neuromuscular diseases,” said Patrick Miner, President of Miner’s Inc. “We’re incredibly thankful for everyone who participated, and we’re honored to do our part for MDA’s mission.”

During the campaign, which ran from March 3 to March 20, customers donated at checkout for an MDA Shamrock or round-up option.

Each shamrock was signed by the customer and displayed, symbolizing support for families in the community.

In total, the locations were able to raise $41,459.78 for the MDA.

The MDA Shamrocks campaign benefits the MDA Care Centers at Essential Health, Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, Gillette Lifetime, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, University of Minnesota, and University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible for many children with neuromuscular diseases.

This summer program is an opportunity for children to learn vital life skills, make life-long friendships, and experience independence, at no cost to their families.

