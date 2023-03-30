Rep. Spencer Igo elected Chair of IRRRB

State Representative Spencer Igo
State Representative Spencer Igo(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) has a new chair.

State Representative Spencer Igo, a Republican representing the Wabana Township area, was elected Chair of the IRRRB during a meeting Wednesday.

“It is an honor to serve as the new chair of the IRRRB and I am excited to continue work on creating amazing partnerships across our region that grow and attract business and opportunity,” said Igo. “The Iron Range is a special place, and our communities deserve the support they need to reach their full, God-given potential. By working together, we can accomplish great things and usher in a new era of prosperity for the Northland where our businesses and schools are thriving, responsible mining is taking place, and the Range is as strong as ever.”

The board serves in an advisory capacity providing oversight for the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.

It also includes the state senators and representatives elected from districts in which one-third or more of the residents reside within the IRRRB area.

In addition, the Senate appoints an additional member.

The IRRB provides funding, including low or no-interest loans and grants for businesses relocating or expanding in the region.

They also provide grants to local units of government, education institutions, and nonprofits that promote workforce development.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

