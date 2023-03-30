President Biden to visit Minnesota on Monday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - President Joe Biden will be traveling to Minnesota on Monday.

Biden is stopping in Minneapolis on April 3 as part of his administration’s Investing in America Tour.

The president will discuss his economic agenda and its impact on the state.

He plans to highlight legislation signed into law like the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science ACT, and Inflation Reduction Act.

In the announcement, White House officials say that more than $2 billion of new investment has come to Minnesota as a result of those laws.

That includes $25 million to Duluth to help rebuild a two-mile section of West Superior Street in Lincoln Park to include an integrated multimodal corridor, electric vehicle charging stations, green infrastructure, and above-ground streetscapes.

The administration also pointed to incentives that helped Heliene expand its solar panel manufacturing facility in Mt. Iron.

The visit is part of a three-week barnstorm to more than 20 other states.

