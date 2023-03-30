Holiday has career-high 51 points, Bucks beat Pacers 149-136

Jrue Holiday scored a career-high 51 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points in a triple-double and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 149-136 on Wednesday night
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) ties up Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during...
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) ties up Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)
By PHILLIP B. WILSON
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a career-high 51 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points in a triple-double and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 149-136 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo added 17 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Bucks improve to 55-21. The two-time NBA MVP was an assist shy of a triple-double at halftime with 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He returned after sitting out Monday night in a victory at Detroit because of a sore knee.

Holiday had 18 points in the third quarter, when the Bucks scored a season-high 46 points to build a 12-point lead. He was 20 of 30 from the field with three 3-pointers and hit 8 of 10 free throws. His previous best was 40 points in an overtime victory over visiting Boston on Feb. 14.

Brook Lopez added 21 points for the Bucks.

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin led Indiana — playing without its top three scorers — with 29 points. Aaron Nesmith had 22 and Jordan Nwora 18. Jalen Smith fouled out early in the fourth with 17. Rookie Andrew Nembhard had 15 points and 15 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Forward Khris Middleton (knee) was inactive. He's averaging 15.5 points. ... Averaged 136.2 points in winning season series 3-1.

Pacers: Five inactives included All-Star point guard and leading scorer Tyrese Haliburton (ankle/elbow), center and second-leading scorer Myles Turner (back), and guard Buddy Hield (illness), the NBA's 3-point leader.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Boston on Thursday night.

Pacers: Host Oklahoma City on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Indiana Pacers forward Aaron...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Indiana Pacers forward Aaron...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle questions a call during the second half of an NBA...
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle questions a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9)...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (12) is fouled on a dunk by Indiana Pacers forward Jordan...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (12) is fouled on a dunk by Indiana Pacers forward Jordan Nwora (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) scores over Indiana Pacers forward Serge Ibaka (25)...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) scores over Indiana Pacers forward Serge Ibaka (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)

Most Read

File photo of ambulance.
3 young people hospitalized after head-on crash in Carlton County
Deer
Man fined after intentionally running over three deer near Ely
Camila Ramos
Superior city clerk agrees to resign from position
Lincoln Park Flats
Mayor: Plan to convert portion of apartments into hotel under legal review
Joe Benjamin
UPDATE: Missing Duluth man found safe

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini is congratulated after hitting a walk off three run home run...
Cubs host the Brewers in the season opener
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. (AG Office/File Photo)
Michigan attorney general says income tax cut is temporary
File photo
Rays open season at home against the Tigers
Perron’s 3rd-period hat trick lifts Red Wings past Penguins