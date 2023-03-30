Fundraiser aims to upgrade Twin Ports Gymnastics facilities

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Gymnasts performed Wednesday evening at the DECC, raising money to help upgrade the facility where they practice and learn.

Leadership Duluth was challenged to host a fundraiser for a local nonprofit.

They chose to showcase Twin Ports Gymnastics, whose Superior facility needs fixes. That includes updated springboards and new mats for their older gymnasts.

“We really need new mats, some of those mats in there are mats that I used when I was a little kid, so they’ve been around a long time,” said Krista Almquist, Director of the Twin Ports Gymnastics Center. “We’ve got our summer practices and that’s the heart of when the kids are learning their big skills, and when we need the good mats for their bigger skills.”

Twin Ports Gymnastics' facility (Northern News Now)

Wednesday’s fundraiser had live music, food, and a special performance by the gymnasts.

The center’s director hopes to receive new equipment in time for summer training sessions.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.