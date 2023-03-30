Eveleth dad advocates for equal visitation rights for divorced parents

EVELETH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new bill making its way through the Minnesota legislature could change how much time some divorced parents are allowed to spend with their kids.

It has been dubbed by some the Good Dads Bill, and many supporters think it will equalize visitation rights for all parents.

However, some people who oppose it are worried it may not be in the best interest of children.

Zeb Norenberg, a father of two in Eveleth, is hoping the bill will someday become law.

“I’ve always wanted to be a dad. I always wanted kids of my own. I really have,” Norenberg said.

Now he has two sons, but after his divorce a few years ago, he hasn’t been able to see much of them.

“I can’t bring them to swimming lessons. I can’t bring them to basketball. I can’t bring them to soccer,” Norenberg said.

He lives in Eveleth and his ex-wife moved to the metro where the boys are in school.

He does his best to see them, but he has only guaranteed visitation for about 30 percent of the year.

A bill in the Minnesota House and State Senate could change how much time divorced parents are guaranteed with their kids.

With the current law in Minnesota, each parent is granted 25 percent visitation rights, with the remaining 50 percent decided by the court.

This bill would allow each parent to walk into court on equal ground with a presumptive 50 percent visitation right.

Republican State Representative Peggy Scott is one of the bill’s proponents.

She said the law change could allow equal visitation rights and give the court enough power to keep kids safe.

“If there are issues with domestic violence, if there’s untreated drug or alcohol abuse, if there’s a mental illness that’s untreated and will create unsafe conditions for the child, we take that into consideration,” Scott said.

According to Scott, the current law doesn’t take individual situations into account enough.

“The judicial system in many cases would just default to that 25 percent, and I felt that was really unfair,” Scott said.

For Norenberg, missing out on 70 percent of his kids’ lives has been heartbreaking.

“It was it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done: to let them go because I knew that I could not be involved,” Norenberg said.

According to Representative Scott, the bill would also take the distance between parents and feasibility into account when determining visitation rights.

Support for the bill has mostly fallen along party lines with many Republicans in favor.

We reached out to DFL Representative Jamie Becker-Finn who is chair of the judiciary and civil law committee for comment.

Her response is listed below.

“The bill takes away the focus of being in the best interest of the child and makes it the parent. There are many of us who don’t want to remove the court’s ability to make the decision in the best interest of the child.”

