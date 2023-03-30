Duluth’s Lake Park Baseball starting new wiffle ball league

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Lake Park Baseball is launching a new program this summer.

According to spokespeople, Duluth’s Lake Park Baseball will be starting Little Boppers Wiffle Ball League (Intro to Baseball/Rookies).

The program is designed to best serve the needs of the youngest players and offers a new way to introduce them to the sport.

League officials say the program has been updated and moved to a two-nights-per-week model that combines basic skill introduction and fun wiffle ball games.

Each session will begin with throwing, hitting, and fielding mechanics using wiffle balls, tennis balls, and soft baseballs.

After, players and coaches will participate in a fun and fast-paced wiffle ball game.

It is stated the league will be an opportunity for kids to learn the basic rules of baseball while having fun hitting wiffle balls and running the bases.

“We’re excited to offer this new program to our youngest players,” said Corey Kemp, Lake Park Baseball President. “Our Little Boppers program is the perfect way for kids to get introduced to the sport of baseball while having a blast. We believe that learning the fundamentals of the game while having fun is the best way to get kids excited about the sport.”

Kids will need their own baseball glove, but a wiffle ball bat will be provided to each player.

Tentative game nights will be Mondays and Wednesdays beginning on May 31 and going through July.

The recommended age for kids in the Little Boppers League is four through six.

Registration is now open.

Interested parents can sign their children up by clicking here or contacting the organization directly.

Spaces are limited, so interested parties are advised to sign up soon to secure a spot.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.