City by City: St. Louis County, Grand Portage, Babbitt

St. Louis County, MN- The DNR is once again asking local anglers for feedback on several local lakes. They are working on updating plans and goals for seven lakes in the International Falls Fisheries Area. Plans identify biological and social risks to a lake, as well as fish population levels and if stocking needs to take place. These reviews help plan for the next five to 20 years of management activities. Anglers have until April 21 to leave their feedback.

Grand Portage, MN- Drivers heading to Canada will see delays beginning Thursday, March 30. On March 30 and 31, MnDOT crews will be working on the Pigeon River Bridge to prepare for a re-decking project this summer. Traffic will be down to a single-shared lane with controllers out during working hours. Single-lane traffic will return in the summer months. The improvement project will fix lighting issues, extend the bridge’s life and reduce further maintenance costs.

Babbitt, MN- The Friends of the Babbitt Library is hosting a craft show the first weekend in June. The event will raise funds for the public library. The show will be held at the Municipal Center Gym from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there is still time for creators to sign up. The city-wide Rummage Sale will be held the same day, Saturday, June 3.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

