‘Books with Buzz’ returns to UWS for National Reading Month

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It was a day of crafts, dogs, and books at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

“Books with Buzz” was held for families in UW-Superior’s library Wednesday.

The event was put on by UW-Superior’s Future Teacher Association student organization, the Department of Education, and the Veteran and Nontraditional Student Center to celebrate National Reading Month.

Buzz the UW-Superior’s Yellowjacket mascot made an appearance and so did the Cat in the Hat.

The evening included crafts, activities, and book reading for the children in the Twin Ports.

Each kid received a free book to take home as well.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

