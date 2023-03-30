Arrowhead Home and Building Show comes back to the DECC

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Arrowhead Home and Building Show is at the DECC this weekend featuring more than 300 vendors.

The show includes home and garden products, remodeling tips and building ideas.

In addition to local vendors, there are live demonstrations ranging from cooking to cleaning.

Melissa Klug, a professional organizer from the Twin Cities area, is showing attendees how to declutter their homes.

She learned her skills from Marie Kondo, a well-known “tidying expert.”

“I am one of 12 people who can kind of speak on her behalf around the world,” Klug said.

Klug said the goal of decluttering is to see whether something is adding value to your life in any way.

If it doesn’t, get rid of it.

“You’re not picking what gets out of your house, you’re picking what stays in your house, so it’s really about making your home your sanctuary,” she said.

This technique of decluttering is called KonMari.

“A lot of people know Marie Kondo because she wants things to spark joy,” Klug said.

She started her role as a professional organizer because her own home was messy.

“I know what it’s like to have a chaotic house,” she said. “I realized one day that I couldn’t live like this anymore.”

Klug has demonstrations about ways to declutter throughout the weekend:

Declutter Your Home – Change Your Life

Thursday: 6 p.m.

Friday: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.

Downsizing After Decades

Thursday: 4 p.m.

Friday: Noon & 4 p.m.

Saturday: 12:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1:30 p.m.

Not only will there be ways to declutter your home, but also tips on how to grill like an expert.

Mad Dog and Merrill, two grillers from Wisconsin, are giving show attendees the tools and tricks to be a “grillologist.”

“Whether you have expertise or a novice on grilling, we’re gonna help you with all the problems you might have with grilling,” Gary Merrill said.

The duo has been grilling for years, educating people about the best ways to grill items from steak, to sausage, to apple pie.

“We’re going to talk about injectables, brines, we’ll have homemade shish kababs, meat thermometers, we’re going to do the whole gambit,” Mad Dog said.

Merrill and Mad Dog will give live demonstrations in the DECC’s Pioneer Hall each day this weekend.

Thursday: 4:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

The Arrowhead Home and Building show is at the DECC beginning Thursday, March 30. Here are the show times:

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ticket prices are listed on their website here.

