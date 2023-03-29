US energy officials release strategy to boost offshore wind

FILE - Guests tour the five turbines of America's first offshore wind farm, owned by the Danish...
FILE - Guests tour the five turbines of America's first offshore wind farm, owned by the Danish company, Orsted, off the coast of Block Island, R.I., as part of a wind power conference, Oct. 17, 2022. The Biden administration wants to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 using traditional technology that secures wind turbines to the ocean floor to generate enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Energy Department said Wednesday it has a new strategy to meet the goal of vastly expanding offshore wind energy to address climate change.

The Biden administration wants to build 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 — enough to power more than 10 million homes. The turbines would be anchored to the seafloor. It wants to deploy another 15 gigawatts of floating wind turbines by 2035, enough to power 5 million homes. The first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the United States is currently under construction off the coast of Massachusetts.

Capturing the power of strong wind does not contribute to climate change and can enable the shutdown of power plants that operate on combustion and do pollute, reducing the emissions that are causing the climate to change.

With its Offshore Wind Energy Strategy, DOE lays out a plan for supporting offshore wind development to meet the 2030 targets. It was released during an offshore wind energy conference in Baltimore held by the Business Network for Offshore Wind.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm promised in a statement that offshore wind “will create tens of thousands of good-paying, union jobs and revitalize coastal communities.”

The administration is attempting to lower the cost of fixed offshore wind by 30%, down to $51 per megawatt hour by 2030 and support a domestic supply chain for the industry. It also wants to establish the United States as a leader in floating offshore wind and lower its cost by nearly 70% to $45 per megawatt hour by 2035. Another goal is to figure out how to bring large amounts of wind energy onto the U.S. power grid, and advance technologies that use offshore wind to produce hydrogen and clean fuels. Among other uses those can be used to make power even when the wind is not blowing, making an intermittent clean source into one that is closer to 24/7.

To achieve all this, Jocelyn Brown-Saracino, the department’s offshore wind energy lead, said DOE is bringing people together to solve offshore wind issues, working with the industry on technology demonstrations and offshore wind research, and financing clean energy projects.

“Our hope is that this outlines a really powerful contribution to advancing offshore wind in the United States,” she said.

_______

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance.
3 young people hospitalized after head-on crash in Carlton County
Deer
Man fined after intentionally running over three deer near Ely
Joe Benjamin
UPDATE: Missing Duluth man found safe
Lincoln Park Flats
Mayor: Plan to convert portion of apartments into hotel under legal review
Camila Ramos
Superior city clerk agrees to resign from position

Latest News

Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov....
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks to host ACM Awards in May
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston
While President Joe Biden and other Democratic lawmakers want gun control legislation, many in...
Nashville shooting highlights security at private schools
President Joe Biden talks with reporters be he boards Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham...
Biden starts democracy summit with $690M pledge for programs
A hospital, a kindergarten and an orphanage are among the latest targets.
Ukraine: Aftermath of Russia's attacks in the east