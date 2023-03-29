UMD Women’s Basketball Team gets big send off ahead of national championship

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Bulldogs were cheered on by their fellow students ahead of their travels to Dallas Wednesday morning.

The team is traveling to Dallas for its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.

About two dozen UMD students, faculty and staff braved the cold to cheer on the team as they departed campus for the airport.

“It’s just a special group of student-athletes and parents, and it’s just been a pleasure to get to know them and it’s been an honor to cheer for them,” Forrest Karr, the university’s athletic director, said.

This is Karr’s first year as the Atheltic Director for UMD.

Since the beginning of the season, he said the team was special.

“There have been so many moments, countless moments,” he said. “They’ve earned those achievements.”

The Bulldogs head into the championship game with a 32-3 record.

While the team excels on the court, they also lead on campus too.

“They also do a lot on campus,” Karr said. “They got involved in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, they’re involved in a lot of different leadership things.”

The team faces No. 1 ranked Ashland Eagles at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

