UMD Women’s Basketball Team gets big send off ahead of national championship

The UMD Women's Basketball team faces No. 1 ranked Ashland University on Saturday at 2:30 p.m....
The UMD Women's Basketball team faces No. 1 ranked Ashland University on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Dallas, Texas.(Jamie Paquette)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Bulldogs were cheered on by their fellow students ahead of their travels to Dallas Wednesday morning.

The team is traveling to Dallas for its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.

About two dozen UMD students, faculty and staff braved the cold to cheer on the team as they departed campus for the airport.

“It’s just a special group of student-athletes and parents, and it’s just been a pleasure to get to know them and it’s been an honor to cheer for them,” Forrest Karr, the university’s athletic director, said.

This is Karr’s first year as the Atheltic Director for UMD.

Since the beginning of the season, he said the team was special.

“There have been so many moments, countless moments,” he said. “They’ve earned those achievements.”

The Bulldogs head into the championship game with a 32-3 record.

While the team excels on the court, they also lead on campus too.

“They also do a lot on campus,” Karr said. “They got involved in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, they’re involved in a lot of different leadership things.”

The team faces No. 1 ranked Ashland Eagles at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance.
3 young people hospitalized after head-on crash in Carlton County
Deer
Man fined after intentionally running over three deer near Ely
Camila Ramos
Superior city clerk agrees to resign from position
Lincoln Park Flats
Mayor: Plan to convert portion of apartments into hotel under legal review
Joe Benjamin
UPDATE: Missing Duluth man found safe

Latest News

Time Arc Theatre Company performs April Fool's-inspired show in Superior.
Lone theatre company in Superior holding April Fool’s Day fundraiser
Officials shut down a nuclear plant in Minnesota after more radioactive water was found leaking...
Energy company: Minnesota leak fixed, plant to reopen soon
The Time Arc Theatre Company is showing two performances of their April Fool’s Day-inspired show.
Lone theatre company in Superior holding April Fool’s Day fundraiser
Families play in the snow at Hartley Nature Center