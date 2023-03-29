Sunshine today, tracking two possible rounds of snow to close the week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Today: High pressure settles into the region for our Wednesday bringing with it partly cloud to mostly sunny skies overhead for the day. Temperatures are cooler only climbing into the mid and upper 20s across the Northland. Winds are out of the west between 5-15 MPH. Tonight, clear skies stick around allowing temperatures to dive onto either side of the zero-degree mark.

Thursday: Thursday will start with some sunshine but we will see increasing giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 30′s.Through the later evening hours there will be chance of some snow and wintry mix. Thursday night there is better shot at more widespread snow showers. There is the opportunity for some mixing across the southern half of the region. Northwest Wisconsin could see some Some sleet and freezing drizzle.

Friday: The vast majority of the daytime hours Friday should be spent dry with mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of some wintry mix showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s. The big question right now is Friday night when models really diverge. The GFS is bringing heavy snow into the region. However, the European model and NAM are keeping that system and much of the moisture to our south. Keep it here for updates as we get closer!

