Olympic swimmer, Amanda Beard, to speak at UWS lecture series

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - An Olympic medalist will be speaking during a lecture series at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Olympic swimmer, Amanda Beard, will be speaking at UW-Superior’s Lydia Thering and Joan Hedrick Lecture Series.

Beard was just 14 years old when she competed in her first Olympic Games.

She then became the second-youngest swimmer in history to medal, earing one gold and two silvers.

Over the next 12 years, she was the recipient of eight USA Swimming National Titles, hold the FINA world record and world champion title for the 200-meter breaststroke, competed in three more Olympics, and twice served as the USA Olympic Swimming team captain.

Beard has a total of two gold, four silver, and one bronze medal from her time in the Olympics.

In 2012, she became a first-time co-author with the release of the autobiographical New York Times bestseller “In the Water They Can’t See You.”

Beard now tells her story of professional and personal success through motivational speaking engagements, while sharing her swimming expertise through clinic and private lessons.

Beard will be speaking on Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room, which is located at 1605 Catlin Ave.

Registration is required and you can sign up here.

