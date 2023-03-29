Lone theatre company in Superior holding April Fool’s Day fundraiser

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Time Arc Theatre Company is featuring two performances of their April Fool’s Day-inspired show.

The show features the word “fool” in almost every song performed.

“There’s several songs, some funny ones and some sweet ones,” said Kathy Laakso, producer of the show.

The performance features several actors, musicians and writers from the Northland.

“It’s a variety show and it’s a fun one,” she said.

According to Laakso, Time Arc Theatre Company is Superior’s only theatre company.

“We started out as a pop-up company which was great,” she said. “The business community has been great.”

The company began in 2018 and had to take a break due to the pandemic, but now they want to get back into planning an entire season of shows.

Their new space is the ballroom of the Old Post Office in Superior.

“This will be a place where we can plan our whole season, rather than just per show, so we’re finally able to buy some equipment,” Laakso said.

The theatre company puts an emphasis on historical theatre, hoping to educate kids and others in the area.

“We teach kids about our local history because that’s what we do as a local community,” she said. “We teach about local history, regional history and people are often amazed at what happened in the past.”

Saturday’s show won’t just feature acting and music, but also a silent auction during intermission as well as before and after show performances.

The April Fool’s Day Show will run at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

If you would like to attend Time Arc Theatre’s April Fool’s Day shows, you can purchase tickets here.

