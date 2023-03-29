Lake Superior Railroad Museum celebrates 50th anniversary

Special events are being held throughout the year to commemorate the milestone
Lake Superior Railroad Museum
Lake Superior Railroad Museum(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s full steam ahead for anniversary festivities at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

In the 50th anniversary celebrations Wednesday, the museum lit up a golden drum head.

Housed in the Historic Duluth Union Depot, the museum opened in 1973 and is now one of the largest railway museums in the country. The museum collection focuses on railroading in the Lake Superior region.

There are a variety of events throughout the year to celebrate the anniversary, including a free family day on Saturday, April 1.

Ceremony for the Lake Superior Railroad Museum 50th anniversary
Ceremony for the Lake Superior Railroad Museum 50th anniversary(Northern News Now)

The celebrations continue with a new railroad exhibit opening in May.

“It’s our newest exhibit, it’s about railroad signaling and how automatic signaling saved so many lives because it made the railroads so much safer,” said Ken Buehler, Executive Director of the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

Buehler says this 50-year milestone was one he never dreamed of experiencing.

More events celebrating the anniversary continue through the rest of the year. For details on those events, you can visit the Lake Superior Railroad Museum website.

