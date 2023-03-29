Families play in the snow at Hartley Nature Center

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Outdoor enthusiasts had an opportunity to enjoy Hartley Nature Center’s snow-packed trails on Tuesday during a community social.

Put on by The Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance on March 28, Northlanders had a chance to play in the snow, whether that means hopping on a fat tire bike, snowshoeing, or cross-country skiing.

The nature center even provided free ski rentals for those who made it out for the event.

“It’s just a chance for people to come together and go for a ski or a bike ride and meet fellow outdoor enthusiasts. And Hartley Nature Center being in Hartley Park, it’s the perfect place to do this,” said Matt Willey, Stewardship & Recreation Program Manager at Hartley Nature Center.

A child meets Hartley's painted turtle ambassadors, Yurtle and Ninja (Northern News Now)

After taking time to enjoy Hartley’s grounds, there were snacks and hot chocolate available.

Organizers with the Outdoor Alliance look forward to putting on these monthly family socials that encourage the community to simply get outside.

Socials are held every fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Each month will be hosted by a different group or business.

