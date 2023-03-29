Confidence growing in late-week storm, still some uncertainty

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures. Tonight will be another clear, calm, and cold night. Lows will fall into the single digits above and below zero. Winds will be light out of the west 4-8mph.

THURSDAY: We will start out with mostly sunny skies Thursday morning, but the clouds will quickly increase through the late morning. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with southerly winds 4-8mph.  Thursday night we will have our first round of snow and wintry mix. Accumulations will be around 2-5″ for the Ports, Range, and South Shore. Most of the rest of the region will see 1-3″. Our far southern counties will have the best chance of rain, sleet, and freezing drizzle.

FRIDAY: Friday morning we will have cloudy skies, but the snow should be pretty much done with. In the afternoon there will be an increasing chance of snow moving back in with the highest chance for East-Central Minnesota and Wisconsin. Overnight there will be a 50% chance of snow. Models are still not in great agreement. But from the Ports and south will have the best chance of heavy snow overnight, although confidence remains low on big totals.

SATURDAY : High pressure will move in on Saturday to bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-30′s.

