City by City: Twin Ports, Mellen, Duluth

Drivers will see several projects happening on WIS 13 beginning in early April.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Twin Ports- Essentia Health is hosting a career fair Wednesday, March 29. RNs and nursing students are invited to attend the event at the Garden in Canal Park. Talent recruiters and department managers will be there to meet with interested candidates. Attendees are asked to bring a resume, but it is not required. Light food and drinks will be provided, and a raffle will be held during the event. The fair runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Some participants may be offered jobs on the spot.

Mellen, WI- Drivers will see several projects happening on WIS 13 beginning in early April. Business owners are invited to a meeting about the project Monday, April 3, and construction will start Tuesday, April 4. According to WisDOT, the project is addressing failing pavement and other issues. They will be reconstructing the road starting at Jefferson Avenue, replacing the Bad River Bridge, redoing sidewalks and water mains and more. There will be several detours or single-lane changes while work is being done. The project is expected to be completed in November.

Duluth, MN- Community members are invited to “Revel with the Duluth East Daredevils” Tuesday, April 4 starting at 5 p.m. The robotics team is hosting a fundraiser for the whole family to enjoy. The night will feature demonstrations of the robots from the team, a dinner and a silent auction. For students, there will also be a chance to build a lego robot and try out the team’s real robot. Tickets are $10 for individuals and $25 for the whole family. The event will be held at Duluth East.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Superior, Hayward, Aurora

