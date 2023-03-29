BREAKING THE ICE: Meet the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Spar

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Earlier today, the Coast Guard Cutter Spar ventured from her home on Park Point to break ice near Coast Guard Station Bayfield and the Apostle Islands.

The team that’s working together to accomplish those missions is from all over the United States.

That diverse workforce bonds through shared service, leading many to fall in love with the Northland.

”I didn’t know what to do out of high school so I figured the Coast Guard would be a good option,” said Machinery Technician Christopher DiCenso. “I compared it with the Air Force, Marines, and all the other branches and I liked the mission of the Coast Guard - saving lives instead of taking them.”

DiCenso, originally from San Diego, keeps the Coast Guard Cutter Spar running for her missions.

He and nearly 50 other men and women from around America form the Juniper Class cutter’s diverse crew.

Machinery Technician Adolfos Hernandez comes from the heat of Texas.

“I’ve never seen this amount of snow or cold or ice in my entire life so when I first got here, I didn’t want to get out of the cutter at all,” said Hernandez.

Now Northland winter acclimated, Hernandez can work outdoors in March without a parka.

During the ice-breaking season, the work day starts early.

“Our daily life around here gets here at 7 [a.m.], we get the mains running and then we start breaking ice,” said Hernandez.

Ice breaking is usually done mid-afternoon when it’s warmest.

After, many crew members go to onshore homes and apartments.

Some work the night shift doing maintenance, making repairs, and standing security watch.

Ensign Cameron Craveiro from Massachusetts helps with public affairs occasionally. She recently gave an evening ship tour to members of the Twin Ports Coast Guard Auxiliary flotilla.

The ensign started as an Auxiliarist before going to Active Duty Officer Candidate School.

“I was an Auxiliarist for about three years and through that, I was able to take part in active duty missions as a student. And, I had an internship at Air Station Cape Cod and that really introduced me to the Coast Guard,” said Craveiro. “In fact, I credit it with finding my way here right now.”

Soon, ice-breaking will end, and the Spar will do about three weeks on the big lake setting buoys.

Then the classic watch system will go into effect with crew members doing a cycle of four hours on and four hours off while underway on the vessel.

“It’s intrinsically a dangerous and stressful job,” said Boatswain’s Mate Brett Esser.

Esser of Oakland Bay, California, is part of Deck Force.

He’ll be donning a hard hat and dodging tons of buoys swinging from a crane.

He’d have it no other way.

“It’s rewarding, it’s impressive being around how professional these folks are and it’s a great job and I’m glad to be here,” said Esser.

So glad, BM1 Esser plans to retire from the Coast Guard in Esko with his family someday.

Along with ice-breaking and buoy tending, the Spar is tasked with oil spill cleanup as well as search and rescue duty.

She’s named after the World War II women’s branch of the Coast Guard.

Spar comes from the Latin and English translations of the Coast Guard motto: “Semper Paratus; Always Ready!”

