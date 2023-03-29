3 young people hospitalized after head-on crash in Carlton County

File photo of ambulance.
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SILVER BROOK TOWNSHIP, MN -- Authorities are investigating after a head-on crash in Carlton County sent three young people to the hospital.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday in Silver Brook Township, which is south of Wrenshall.

Trinity Oakland, 21, of Saginaw, was headed west on County Road 4.

Authorities say she did not stop at a stop sign and hit a Subaru coming south on County Road 1.

Janae Sjodin, 18, of Wrenshall, was driving that car.

Sjodin was airlifted to a Duluth hospital, while her 11-year-old passenger, who the Sheriff’s Office did not name, was taken by ambulance.

Oakland was also hospitalized and taken there by ambulance.

Authorities did not share the extent of their injuries and Northern News Now is waiting to hear back from hospital spokespeople about updates on their conditions.

The crash is under investigation.

Many in the Carlton County community have come out to support the Sjodin family.

Janae is a senior on the Wrenshall girls’ basketball team. She was supposed to play in the Polar League Conference All-Star game Monday night.

Since she couldn’t, the team left a special spot for her on the bench and some players wore her jersey number.

Fundraiser for Emma Sjodin at Polar League Conference All-Star game
Fundraiser for Emma Sjodin at Polar League Conference All-Star game(Emma Grover)

They also raised about $2,400 for her family during the game.

Friends also tell us Janae’s sister, Jaela, was the passenger in the vehicle during the crash.

She is now out of the hospital.

Jaela was announced as Janae’s honorary stand-in at the beginning of the game and the crowd gave her and her sister a special tribute.

Fundraiser for Janae Sjodin at Polar League Conference All-Star game
Fundraiser for Janae Sjodin at Polar League Conference All-Star game(Emma Grover)

