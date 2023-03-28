Superior city clerk agrees to resign from position

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Superior’s city clerk has agreed to resign from her position two weeks after she was put on paid administrative leave.

Superior city leaders shared that update with Northern News Now Tuesday morning.

According to the Superior Telegram, back in January, Camila Ramos was reprimanded by the city for allegedly creating a negative culture in her office and violating several city policies.

Northern News Now reached out to Superior city leaders hoping to ask some follow-up questions, but we have not heard back.

The deputy city clerk is currently filling the role.

