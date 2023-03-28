Superior city clerk agrees to resign from position

Camila Ramos
Camila Ramos(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Superior’s city clerk has agreed to resign from her position two weeks after she was put on paid administrative leave.

Superior city leaders shared that update with Northern News Now Tuesday morning.

According to the Superior Telegram, back in January, Camila Ramos was reprimanded by the city for allegedly creating a negative culture in her office and violating several city policies.

Northern News Now reached out to Superior city leaders hoping to ask some follow-up questions, but we have not heard back.

The deputy city clerk is currently filling the role.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Benjamin
UPDATE: Missing Duluth man found safe
Deer
Man fined after intentionally running over three deer near Ely
Mayor John D. Werner
Mayor of Rice Lake dies after long cancer battle
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
WX GFX
Light snow possible Tuesday, watching late-week potential storm

Latest News

ST. PAUL, MN
MN lawmakers aim to create new “green bank” to fund clean energy projects
First saltie of the 2023 season, the "Federal Dart," arrives in the Twin Ports.
First saltie of the season arrives in Twin Ports
Minnesota wildfires
St. Louis County receives $900K grant to reduce wildfire risk
Vintage muscle like this Dodge Daytona is priced above most collectors budgets
As auction prices soar, car collectors turn to affordable alternatives