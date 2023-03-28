Sun returns Wednesday, still watching potential late-week storm

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have some scattered light snow showers off and on. These will continue into the early evening, but diminish by midnight. Impacts will be minimal, producing some wet roads but not really sticking to much. The South Shore will continue to see some lake-effect snow though. With clearing skies tonight we are expecting lows in the single digits above and below zero for lows. Winds will be northwest 5-15mph.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday high pressure will settle in and keep the skies mostly clear. There will be a few clouds moving through mid-day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20′s with northwest winds 5-10mph. Overnight we will have clear skies and calm winds, so another chilly night.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see increasing clouds to become mostly cloudy. Later in the day, we will have a 40% chance of some snow and wintry mix. Highs will be in the lower 30′s. Overnight there will be an 80% chance of snow and some mix across our southern counties. Some sleet and freezing drizzle will be possible across the southern half of the region.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of some wintry mix showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s. Models really diverge Friday night. The GFS is bringing heavy snow into the region. However, the European model and NAM are keeping that system to our south. Right now I’m leaning towards the Euro and NAM, so less of an impact to our region. But stay tuned for updates!

