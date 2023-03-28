Spirit Mountain leadership projects positive outlook with budget update

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Spirit Mountain’s leadership presented their annual budget update to the Duluth City Council Monday night.

The budget includes an increase in profit for the ski hill, with plans to upgrade facilities, expand the Grande Avenue Chalet and add to their current rental fleet.

In previous years, Spirit Mountain has had to get financial help from the city to keep skiers on the hill, but now, things are looking up.

“Over the last few years, after we reemerged from COVID, Spirit’s finances are in good shape, we have been showing consistent operating profit at the end of our fiscal years which is great,” said Ann Glumac, the interim executive director of Spirit Mountain.

The season isn’t over, but according to Glumac, 2023 seems to be a good season.

“We’ve had very strong season pass sales, good lift ticket sales as well as some of our other businesses like rentals and lessons and things like that,” she said.

Back in 2020, Spirit was given $300,000 from the City of Duluth to open back up.

“Even with some of the challenges the pandemic brought, we’ve had great support from the community and our guests,” she said. “We had a lot of people enjoy outdoor recreation year-round.”

Between 2006 and 2014, they borrowed a total of $1.2 million from the city.

According to the budget update, Spirit Mountain has paid back $1.1 million of the loans.

“That loan will be completely paid off, but we are operating in the black,” Glumac said.

Now, Glumac and the rest of the Spirit Mountain leadership are turning toward the future.

“We’re working on a new vision for Grand Avenue, and I’m really excited about this,” Glumac said at Monday’s Duluth City Council meeting. “About 15 to 20 people came, avid outdoor user groups, to say, ‘What can the Grand Avenue Chalet be?’”

In fiscal year 2022, Spirit Mountain made $1,036,849 in profits, up from $344,373 in the fiscal year 2021.

They don’t have an estimate for 2023, as the season is still wrapping up.

Glumac said she hopes the season will go a little longer thanks to more snow than average.

“It certainly has been something that has added to the base of artificial snow that we make every year,” she said. “It might extend our season a few days, which is always fun to get those bonus days in April when it’s a little warmer.”

According to the Spirit Mountain website, the season is slated to end April 2.

“We know for sure we’re going to go through this Sunday, which is April 2, thereafter we sort of need to take it on a day-by-day basis,” Glumac said.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.