No. 2 UMD prepares to face top-seeded Ashland in NCAA Championship

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the first time in this year’s NCAA Tournament, the Bulldogs will be considered the underdogs as they face the No. 1 Eagles who have a perfect 36-0 record.

In addition to an un-blemished record, this will be the fifth division two championship game that Ashland has played in since 2012, with a 2-2 record in national title games.

While this is the Bulldogs first national title appearance, UMD head coach, Mandy Pearson says that competing in the NSIC has prepared them to play against any type of team.

Pearson’s focus this week like any other week, is to get better than last. Pearson said in a presser on Monday afternoon, “We’ll work a little bit on ourselves because our goal every week is to get a little bit better than we were the week before. So, we’ve got to work on our ball movement, anticipating things a little bit quicker on defense because of how Ashland plays. Obviously preparing for the stuff that they run and finding some ways that they can get some defensive stops against them.”

The Bulldogs will leave on Wednesday morning for Dallas to battle against the Eagles.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.