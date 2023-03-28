Mayor: Plan to convert portion of apartments into hotel under legal review

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A apartment building in Duluth is changing its business model and forcing some residents to relocate.

But now, that decision is coming under legal scrutiny by the city.

Last week, residents at the Lincoln Park Flats received a letter from their property manager saying that the second-floor apartments will be converted into short-term rentals.

The letter states that anyone who lives on that floor and wants to renew their lease will have to move to a vacant apartment on another floor.

P&R Properties is the management company for the building and says they are converting the 24 units on the second floor into a ’boutique hotel’ this coming spring.

50 housing units would remain as residential apartments.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson wrote in an email to city councilors that the decision goes against the agreement P&R properties made with the city.

She wrote, “this is not the project we signed up for when we issued TIF.”

The construction of Lincoln Park Flats was partially funded with tax increment funding, or TIF, in exchange for a guaranteed number of housing units.

Larson wrote that the project is “now under legal review with our counsel.”

In a written statement, P&R properties said in part that they are coming out of a challenging time for building developers and the hotel will give them financial flexibility and stability at the property.

The new set-up will be 50 Occupied residential units and 24 Boutique Hotel units.

P&R wrote 23 of the residential units will be “Affordable Residential units” and 27 will be “Market-Rate Residential units”.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.