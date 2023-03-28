Light snow today, Tracking more possibly to close the week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Tuesday: This morning we’ll start with mostly cloudy skies, followed by some light scattered snow showers in the afternoon and early evening. New accumulations should be around 1″ or less for most. Roads are starting to warm up across the Northland so this should not have a huge impact on the roads, but het be mindful of snow during the evening commute. Highs will be in the upper 20′s with winds out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: On Wednesday we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies overhead. However, even with the sunshine highs will only be in the mid-20′s Winds will be breezy out of the northwest 10-15 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Thursday: It looks like Thursday we could see some snow and mixed precip showers. Right now, it looks like it could arrive in 2 waves one Thursday night and the other Friday night. Right now, models are not in good agreement. Keep it here as we get closer! Highs Thursday climb into the low and mid 30s with winds out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

