Grand Rapids Police announce new K-9
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new K-9 team will soon be patrolling Grand Rapids.
Officer Edmundson and K-9 Murphy with the Grand Rapids Police Department have started their 12-week training program in Blaine, MN.
When that’s finished, K-9 Murphy will help track and arrest suspects, search vehicles, and more.
Murphy got his name through a community vote.
The GRPD joked on their Facebook page that “Bubbles” came as a close second.
Department leaders thanked the community for helping them choose his name.
Murphy is a 2-year-old male German Shephard.
He started his K-9 training overseas in the Czech Republic.
