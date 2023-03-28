Grand Rapids Police announce new K-9

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new K-9 team will soon be patrolling Grand Rapids.

Officer Edmundson and K-9 Murphy with the Grand Rapids Police Department have started their 12-week training program in Blaine, MN.

When that’s finished, K-9 Murphy will help track and arrest suspects, search vehicles, and more.

Murphy got his name through a community vote.

The GRPD joked on their Facebook page that “Bubbles” came as a close second.

Department leaders thanked the community for helping them choose his name.

Murphy is a 2-year-old male German Shephard.

He started his K-9 training overseas in the Czech Republic.

