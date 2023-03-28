Grand Rapids Police announce new K-9

Officer Edmundson and K-9 Murphy for the Grand Rapids Police Department
Officer Edmundson and K-9 Murphy for the Grand Rapids Police Department(Grand Rapids Police Department)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new K-9 team will soon be patrolling Grand Rapids.

Officer Edmundson and K-9 Murphy with the Grand Rapids Police Department have started their 12-week training program in Blaine, MN.

When that’s finished, K-9 Murphy will help track and arrest suspects, search vehicles, and more.

Murphy got his name through a community vote.

The GRPD joked on their Facebook page that “Bubbles” came as a close second.

Department leaders thanked the community for helping them choose his name.

Murphy is a 2-year-old male German Shephard.

He started his K-9 training overseas in the Czech Republic.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Benjamin
UPDATE: Missing Duluth man found safe
Deer
Man fined after intentionally running over three deer near Ely
Mayor John D. Werner
Mayor of Rice Lake dies after long cancer battle
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
WX GFX
Light snow possible Tuesday, watching late-week potential storm

Latest News

ST. PAUL, MN
MN lawmakers aim to create new ‘green bank’ to fund clean energy projects
First saltie of the 2023 season, the "Federal Dart," arrives in the Twin Ports.
First saltie of the season arrives in Twin Ports
Camila Ramos
Superior city clerk agrees to resign from position
Minnesota wildfires
St. Louis County receives $900K grant to reduce wildfire risk