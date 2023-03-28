First saltie of the season arrives in Twin Ports

First saltie of the 2023 season, the "Federal Dart," arrives in the Twin Ports.
First saltie of the 2023 season, the "Federal Dart," arrives in the Twin Ports.(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The first saltie of the 2023 shipping season has arrived in the Twin Ports.

The “Federal Dart” broke the record for the earliest arriving oceangoing vessel for the Port of Duluth-Superior.

The saltie arrived at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Previously, the record was set by another Fednav ship, the “Federal Hunter,” on March 30, 2013.

Coming from Turkey, the “Federal Dart” is carrying cement to be unloaded at the CRH/Ash Grove cement terminal on Rice’s Point in Duluth.

The arrival of the ship also determined the winner of the grand prize from Visit Duluth and Duluth Seaway Port Authority for its annual “First Ship Contest.”

The Soo Locks opened in Sault Ste. Marie, MI early Saturday morning, paving the way for the Great Lakes shipping season to begin.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Benjamin
UPDATE: Missing Duluth man found safe
Deer
Man fined after intentionally running over three deer near Ely
Mayor John D. Werner
Mayor of Rice Lake dies after long cancer battle
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
WX GFX
Light snow possible Tuesday, watching late-week potential storm

Latest News

Camila Ramos
Superior city clerk agrees to resign from position
Minnesota wildfires
St. Louis County receives $900K grant to reduce wildfire risk
Vintage muscle like this Dodge Daytona is priced above most collectors budgets
As auction prices soar, car collectors turn to affordable alternatives
Rising collector car values drive enthusiasts to affordable options