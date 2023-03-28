First saltie of the season arrives in Twin Ports

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The first saltie of the 2023 shipping season has arrived in the Twin Ports.

The “Federal Dart” broke the record for the earliest arriving oceangoing vessel for the Port of Duluth-Superior.

The saltie arrived at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Previously, the record was set by another Fednav ship, the “Federal Hunter,” on March 30, 2013.

Coming from Turkey, the “Federal Dart” is carrying cement to be unloaded at the CRH/Ash Grove cement terminal on Rice’s Point in Duluth.

The arrival of the ship also determined the winner of the grand prize from Visit Duluth and Duluth Seaway Port Authority for its annual “First Ship Contest.”

The Soo Locks opened in Sault Ste. Marie, MI early Saturday morning, paving the way for the Great Lakes shipping season to begin.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.