Duluth charter school brings topic of safety to forefront

DULUTH, MN. -- It was just weeks ago a Duluth Edison Charter student brought an unloaded gun to the school, and school leaders said days ago a student threatened to bring a gun to school.

These acts, along with violence across the nation, are creating a tidal wave of change at Northland local schools.

Ryan Dickinson has been a teacher at North Star Academy for more than a decade.

He woke up Tuesday morning thinking about how drastically things have changed.

“Buildings weren’t even locked 18 years ago: you can have visitors, people would come in, and there were so many more community members coming in and out of school,” said Ryan Dickinson, a physical education teacher at North Star Academy.

Now, each morning Dickinson walks the halls ensuring all doors are locked and leads open discussions about gun violence in schools.

“Even though it’s our back custodial door, we need to make sure everything is locked down, and we talk to our kids about those things too,” said Dickinson. “That’s a big change.”

Teachers, students, and parents have all felt the effects that gun violence has had around the nation.

Now, North Star Academy administrators are putting forth efforts to bring in safety procedures they wouldn’t otherwise have.

North Star Academy is a charter school and does not receive state funding to implement extra safety measures, unlike other traditional schools.

″We have done some security measures here as well, but there is so much more that we can do,” said Tammy Rackliffe, the Duluth Edison Head of Schools.

While traditional public schools receive $36 of state money per student for security funding, charter schools receive $0.

School administrators said that should change.

″We do look at a lot of grants as well, but the legislature needs to provide equitable funding for every public-school child,” said Rackliffe.

She said it is an increase in school security to match the increase in school shootings nationwide.

“We have to protect their kids first and foremost, whether that’s their physical safety, their academic records, or things like that,” said Dickinson. “We take those things very seriously.”

Administrators at the North Star Academy want to remind parents and students if they have worries to reach out to the school.

They say if there is anything you or your child needs, they will do their best to accommodate.

