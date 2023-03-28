City by City: Superior, Hayward, Aurora

Superior, WI- The YMCA will be closed Friday, March 31 for system maintenance. They are getting a new online system installed for better programming information and account management. The new system will allow for online bookings, creating personalized schedules for family members and more. Because of this switch, bank drafts that are set to go out on April 1 will be charged on Thursday, March 30. Staff will also use Friday to do a little spring cleaning around the building.

Hayward, WI- A local group is hosting a free clothing giveaway on Saturday, April 1. The Chippewa Valley chapter of King’s Closet is sponsoring the event. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., all are invited to shop at the free event. In addition to clothing, there will be some household items and other goods. The pop-up event will be at the Hayward Wesleyan church.

Aurora, MN- The City Council is adding Agenda Setting Meetings to their usual council proceedings. Agenda-setting meetings are held 30 minutes before the regular council meeting and will start Tuesday, April 4. These meetings are open to the public and will also be streamed on YouTube. City staff will speak with councilors to answer any questions before the regular meeting. Public appearances will still be during the first regular meeting of the month. To few the list of dates, visit their Facebook page.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

