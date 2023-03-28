Boyz II Men, Chaka Khan to perform at MN State Fair

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two Grammy award-winning artists are teaming up to perform this summer at the Minnesota State Fair.

State Fair officials announced Tuesday Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan will be performing at the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series sponsored by Sleep Number.

The popular R&B trio of Boyz II Men holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time.

With 64 million albums sold, they have received critical acclaim for hit songs such as “I’ll Make Love To You,” “End Of The Road (From “Boomerang”),” “One Sweet Day,” and “On Bended Knee.”

On the other hand, Chaka Khan is stated to be one of the world’s most gifted and celebrated music icons.

With 10 Grammy awards, she has been able to sing in a number of musical genres.

Hit songs from Khan include, “I’m Every Woman,” “Tell Me Something Good,” “Ain’t Nobody,” and “Stay.”

Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan will be at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand at 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

Doors will open to the public at 6 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31.

Prices for tickets are $34, $41, and $51 depending on the area.

All seating will be reserved.

