Bayfield Co. snowmobile trails to close Friday

WASHBURN, WI. (Northern News Now) - The snowmobile season will effectively end in Bayfield County after this Friday.

On March 31, at 11:59 p.m., snowmobile and ATV/UTV trails in Bayfield County close for the season.

As the snow melts, trail conditions become muddy and poor for recreation.

Trails re-open for ATV/UTV use when conditions allow as determined by each respective landowner or trail manager.

This typically occurs sometime in early May.

The Tri-County Corridor Trail and ATV/UTV road routes remain open as usual.

The Tri-County Corridor Trail (Google)

For a link to updated trail conditions for all types of trails in Bayfield County, you can visit the Bayfield County website.

