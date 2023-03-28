Bayfield Co. snowmobile trails to close Friday

Snowmobilers enjoy a morning ride along Trail No. 11 South in Gogebic County.
Snowmobilers enjoy a morning ride along Trail No. 11 South in Gogebic County.(John Pepin | Michigan Department of Natural R)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHBURN, WI. (Northern News Now) - The snowmobile season will effectively end in Bayfield County after this Friday.

On March 31, at 11:59 p.m., snowmobile and ATV/UTV trails in Bayfield County close for the season.

As the snow melts, trail conditions become muddy and poor for recreation.

Trails re-open for ATV/UTV use when conditions allow as determined by each respective landowner or trail manager.

This typically occurs sometime in early May.

The Tri-County Corridor Trail and ATV/UTV road routes remain open as usual.

The Tri-County Corridor Trail
The Tri-County Corridor Trail(Google)

For a link to updated trail conditions for all types of trails in Bayfield County, you can visit the Bayfield County website.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Benjamin
UPDATE: Missing Duluth man found safe
Deer
Man fined after intentionally running over three deer near Ely
Mayor John D. Werner
Mayor of Rice Lake dies after long cancer battle
The Whitewater community held a candlelight vigil for a baby found dead in a field near a...
Police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in field
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

City by City: Twin Ports, Mellen, Duluth
City by City: Twin Ports, Mellen, Duluth
File photo of ambulance.
3 young people hospitalized after head-on crash in Carlton County
Grand Rapids Police announce new K-9
North Star Academy
Duluth charter school brings topic of safety to forefront